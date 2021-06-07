WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Election Results
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Reeves talks low vaccination rate, US Supreme Court review of abortion ban on CNN

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves appeared on CNN’s State of the Union over the weekend.

CNN Anchor Jake Tapper asked Reeves about the state’s low vaccination rate and the likelihood of Mississippi reaching President Biden’s goal of having 70-percent of Americans vaccinated by July 4th.

“This is where I differ from the Biden administration. This is where I differ from you and so many other people; individuals can make their own decision Jake. Individuals can make their own decision as to how to protect themselves and their families. I encourage my fellow Mississippians to go get vaccinated, but that’s an individual choice, and we’ve got to get out of this idea that the central government in Washington DC knows best on all decisions.”

The governor talked about several other issues, including the upcoming Supreme Court review of Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban.

Reeves says it makes sense for the United States Supreme Court to review ‘Roe versus Wade,’ the 1973 decision that legalized abortion.

The high court is taking up challenges to Mississippi’s law that prohibits most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

It makes exceptions only for medical emergencies or cases in which there is a “severe fetal abnormality,” but not for instances of rape or incest.

“Let me just tell you that for people such as myself that are pro-life, I believe that the Supreme Court made a mistake in the 1970s. But that’s not the issue at stake that is before the court, hopefully when the arguments are heard sometime in the fall. The question is not, are you going to overturn Roe V Wade? The question is the science has changed, and therefore, it makes sense for the court to review, uh, uh, their decisions from the past.”

Mississippi’s law is one of many that conservative states have passed in the last year or more, seeking to eliminate or severely restrict abortion.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Infant and two adults dead after Biloxi shooting
Family members are trying to put together the pieces after a 26-year-old Ocean Springs man was...
Sister demands justice after Ocean Springs man killed buying an ATV in Holmes Co.
Officials say a woman was shot and killed behind a convenience store in Moss Point late...
Woman shot, killed near convenience store in Moss Point
The FBI is now offering a $2,500 reward for tips on the fires that were started inside multiple...
FBI offers $2,500 reward for information on Walmart fire suspects
Part of Highway 90 in Biloxi is closed after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Monday morning.
Hwy. 90 in Biloxi back open after pedestrian hit by vehicle

Latest News

South Mississippi residents are preparing to head to the polls Tuesday for the municipal...
South Mississippi heads to the polls Tuesday for municipal elections
Pass Christian Mayor Chipper McDermott is in his final weeks on the job. He became mayor in the...
Outgoing Pass Christian mayor reflects on 15 years in office
Governor Tate Reeves joined us in the WLOX Studio to talk about medical marijuana, the...
One on One with Governor Tate Reeves - Part 2
Governor Tate Reeves joined us in the WLOX Studio to talk about medical marijuana, the...
One on One with Governor Tate Reeves - Part 1
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2019. file photo, an abortion opponent sings to herself outside the...
How a Mississippi lawsuit could potentially be the deathblow to Roe v. Wade