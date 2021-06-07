WLOX Careers
Pride cookies cause controversy, overwhelming community support

Confections wrote “Happy Pride to all our LGBTQ friends! All lovers of cookies and happiness are welcome here,” along with the image of the decorated sweets.(Dawn Cooley)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LUFKIN, TX (Gray News) – Small business owners in Texas said they lost a significant number of Facebook followers because of a rainbow heart cookie post, but the community support since has been astronomical.

Confections wrote “Happy Pride to all our LGBTQ friends! All lovers of cookies and happiness are welcome here,” along with the image of the decorated sweets. Pride Month is observed in June.

More LOVE. Less hate. Happy Pride to all our LGBTQ friends! All lovers of cookies and happiness are welcome here🌈✨

Posted by Confections on Wednesday, June 2, 2021

“Honestly, I never thought a post that literally said, ‘more love less hate,’ would result in this kind of backlash to a very small business that is struggling to stay afloat and spread a little cheer through baked goods,” Confections Bakery wrote in a follow-up post.

Today has been hard. Really hard. We lost a significant amount of followers because of a rainbow heart cookie we...

Posted by Confections on Thursday, June 3, 2021

The business said it received a hateful message and the cancellation of a large order at the last minute in response to the image.

“If you love our cookies, we will have an over-abundance of them tomorrow,” Confections Bakery posted, not anticipating the outpouring of support it was about to experience.

The next day, a line of people eager to get their hands on one of the bakery’s treats stretched down the street.

“We are astonished at your generosity of heart. The line is wrapped around the street since we opened,” the bakery posted online.

We are overwhelmed. This was taken around noon today and sent to us by a sweet customer. Thank you. ❤️

Posted by Confections on Friday, June 4, 2021

“All this attention on our small business is very humbling,” co-owner Dawn wrote on Facebook. “In the 11 years we’ve been open, we’ve never seen anything quite like this.”

When the bakery had sold out of treats, customers continued to donate money. Instead of investing it into the business, Confections is encouraging people to donate to one of the pet shelters or rescues in its area.

“We are overwhelmed by all the sweet words of support posted, messaged and emailed,” Confections wrote on Facebook. “There are so many it may take us a while to get through them all. Tears of joy ran down my face as I read through them.”

