Ocean Springs Fire Department cuts ribbon on new training facility

By Chancelor Winn
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A heavy cloud of smoke poured out of the new training tower behind the Ocean Springs Fire Department as firefighters demonstrated training drills.

The $226,000 training facility is named in honor of former fire chief Pat Williams. Current Ocean Springs Fire Chief Derek McCoy said the training facility allows firefighters to simulate real-life incidents.

“It’s just a smoke machine that uses a water-based solution to create that smoke,” McCoy said. “All the different things that they would be called to do on a fire they should be able to simulate here in this training tower.”

From climbing up ladders to rappelling down the side of the tower, Ocean Springs Firefighter Lt. Jake Jones said the state-of-the-art facility will help increase public safety.

“Nobody really has an idea of what it is going inside of a burning building or doing any kind of rescue-type scenario,” Jones said. “We don’t want to see their first opportunity out there on an incident. This training tower gives us the opportunity to air out any type of weaknesses.”

This is helpful not only for firefighters in Ocean Springs but across the Coast. McCoy said the training facility will also host joint exercises with other departments.

“We constantly train together, us and the surrounding agencies. It’s important to do that because you have big incidents on this Coast sometimes, such as Katrina,” McCoy said. “It’s very important that we all know each other and have the ability to train with each other.”

The Pat Williams Fire Training Facility will lower the fire rating for Ocean Springs, helping to reduce the cost of insurance for residents.

