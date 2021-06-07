WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Election Results
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

New Orleans strip club offering contract bonuses due to exotic dancer shortage

The entrance to the Hustler Club says "Relax...It's just sex," on Bourbon Street in the French...
The entrance to the Hustler Club says "Relax...It's just sex," on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2007. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Businesses have been facing difficulties filling positions in the hospitality industry since COVID-19 restrictions have loosened, and strip clubs are no exception.

At least one gentleman’s club in New Orleans is offering signing bonuses to new and returning entertainers to combat what they call a “national exotic dancer shortage.”

“We look forward to reverting back to a seven-day per week operation, just as we were prior to COVID,” said Ann Kesler, General Manager of Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club New Orleans. “In order to do so, we need to ensure that we have an ample number of entertainers to sustain our guests, which is why we are implementing a signing incentive to both local and out of state entertainers.”

Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club on Bourbon Street is offering $1,000 incentives to any new or returning entertainer.

“Believe it or not, New Orleans has everything besides exotic dancers at this time,” Kesler adds. “I urge entertainers to contact me for their signing bonus as the city quickly gears towards full capacity.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Infant and two adults dead after Biloxi shooting
Part of Highway 90 in Biloxi is closed after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Monday morning.
Victim identified in Biloxi wreck on Hwy. 90
Officials say a woman was shot and killed behind a convenience store in Moss Point late...
Woman shot, killed near convenience store in Moss Point
Family members are trying to put together the pieces after a 26-year-old Ocean Springs man was...
Sister demands justice after Ocean Springs man killed buying an ATV in Holmes Co.
The FBI is now offering a $2,500 reward for tips on the fires that were started inside multiple...
FBI offers $2,500 reward for information on Walmart fire suspects

Latest News

Coast businesses working to fill open positions had a chance to accelerate the process through...
Your Shot job fair opens doors for employees, vendors
The Port of Gulfport has a new CEO and executive director. Jon Nass started June 1, 2021, and...
Meet new Port of Gulfport CEO/Exec. Director Jon Nass
Dozens of businesses on the coast are working to fill open positions, and Monday they had a...
Your Shot job fair opens doors for employees, vendors
Harbor View Cafe on Jeff Davis Avenue is doing well in post-COVID recovery, and Jeepin the...
Downtown Long Beach business ‘rockin’ the recovery’