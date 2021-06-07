South Mississippi heads to the polls Tuesday for municipal elections

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - South Mississippi residents are preparing to head to the polls Tuesday for the municipal general election.

Several key races are on the ballots in cities across the Gulf Coast, including six cities that will decide their mayors. For many other cities on the Coast, those races were already decided in the April runoff.

The polls will be open from 7am to 7pm. Once they close, you can see the election results on WLOX Election Results page and on WLOX-TV.

The cities that will vote on Tuesday include the following:

Gautier:

Mayor - Incumbent Phil Torjusen (R) and Casey Vaughan (I)

City Council Ward 4 - Charles Rusty Anderson (R) and Wayne Golder (I)

Moss Point:

Mayor - Billy Knight (D), Richard McBride (R), and Howard Bailey (I)

Alderman at Large - Incumbent David Chapman, Sr (D) and Jason Jackson (I)

Alderman Ward 5 - Willie “Coach” Chestang (D) and John Mosley Jr. (I)

Alderman Ward 6 - Gerald E. Jackson, Sr (D) and incumbent Wayne Lennep (I)

Gulfport:

Mayor - Incumbent Billy Hewes (R) and Howard Page (D)

City Council Ward 2 - Patrice Lombard (D) and incumbent Ron Roland (R)

City Council Ward 5 - Incumbent Myles Sharp (R) and Bajon Williams (D)

City Council Ward 6 - Incumbent R. Lee Flowers (R) and Taylor Moran Godwin (D)

Pass Christian:

Mayor - Jimmy Raffery (R), Peggy Johnson (D), and Zenas Cappie (I)

Alderman Ward 1 - Incumbent Buddy Clarke (R) and Betty Sparkman (I)

Alderman Ward 3 - Incumbent Anthony Hall (D) and Kirk Kimball (R)

Wiggins:

Mayor - Interim mayor Darrell Berry (I) and William Scott Maddox (I)

Alderman at Large - Incumbent Mary Frances Carson (I), Sharon Jones-Crockett (I), and Randy L. Williams (I)

Alderman Ward 2 - Incumbent Ron Dyal (I) and Ben Wright (I)

Alderman Ward 3 - Damian McKay (I) and Mary E. Miles (I)

Alderman Ward 4 - Darryl Stringfellow (I) and Geralda McLendon (I)

Picayune:

Mayor - Jim Luke and Leavern Guy

City Council Ward 2 - Terrilyn L. Griffith (D) and incumbent Lynn Bogan Bumpers (I)

City Council Ward 3 - D. Fred Smith (D) and incumbent Janice M. Stevens (R)

Bay St. Louis:

City Council Ward 2 - Incumbent Gene Hoffman (R) and Wendy McDonald (D)

Biloxi:

City Council Ward 1 - Keith Anderson (R) and incumbent George Lawrence (D)

City Council Ward 2 - Incumbent Felix Gines (D) and Tracey D. Smith (I)

City Council Ward 5 - Sugar Stallings (D) and incumbent Paul Tisdale (R)

Diamondhead :

City Council At Large - James Hightower (D) and Gerard Maher (R)0

Referendums :

Water and Sewer District: Do you favor the consolidation of the Diamondhead Water & Sewer District into city government and eliminate the need for a separate water and sewer district within the City of Diamondhead?

Fire Department: Do you favor the consolidation of the Diamondhead Fire Department into city government and eliminate the need for a fire district within the City of Diamondhead?

D’Iberville :

City Council At Large - Incumbent Joey Bosarge (R) and Quentin Lyles (D)

City Council Ward 3 - Craig “Boots” Diaz (R) and Crystal Wingo (I)

Ocean Springs:

Alderman at Large - Incumbent Bobby Cox (R) and Matt Stebly (I)

Alderman Ward 1 - Jennifer Burgess (R), Greg Gipson (I), and Brandon Riches (D)

Alderman Ward 4 - Elizabeth Feder-Hosey (I) and incumbent Ken Papania (R)

Lucedale :

Alderman Ward 2 - Jimmy McDowell (D) and incumbent Jimmy Redd (R)

