Monitoring tropics for potential development later this week

BILOXI, Mississippi (WLOX) - The tropics are showing signs of heating up and the WLOX First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on model trends that show the potential for tropical development by the end of this coming week. The area in question is in the southern Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center is highlighting this area with a low chance that a tropical system could form.

NHC Tropical Outlook 7 p.m. June 6, 2021 shows an area in the southern Caribbean being monitored for tropical development. (NHC)

Models keep showing signs of a broad area of low pressure known as the Central American Gyre developing around Central America sometime in the June 11-15th time frame. This broad area of low pressure can lead to persistent thunderstorm activity and tropical development.

The Central American Gyre is a broad area of low pressure that forms in Central American in the early Summer and late Fall. The gyre, or circulation is helped out by clockwise flow of high pressure in the Atlantic and Eastern Pacific that help generate a broad counter-clockwise flow between them. (WLOX)

This is how Cristobal (2020), Cindy (2017), Nate (2017) formed. So, it’s pretty common, especially this time of year. But, this does not guarantee a tropical system impacting the northern Gulf Coast.

Since northing has formed yet, there is no way of telling where it will go, or who it will impact if it does form. But, early indications are that heavy rain could be the main concern if it does organize and move into the Gulf of Mexico. With already saturated soils from recent heavy rain in South Mississippi, it will be something that needs to be closely monitored.

The next name on the list of tropical systems is Bill. Tropical Storm Ana formed in late May in the central Atlantic.

Names are chosen by the World Meteorological Organization. Should this list of names be exhausted, a supplemental list of names will be used. The Greek Alphabet will no longer be used. (WLOX)

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.