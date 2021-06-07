Monitoring tropics for potential development later this week
Too early for specific details like impacts and locations
BILOXI, Mississippi (WLOX) - The tropics are showing signs of heating up and the WLOX First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on model trends that show the potential for tropical development by the end of this coming week. The area in question is in the southern Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center is highlighting this area with a low chance that a tropical system could form.
Models keep showing signs of a broad area of low pressure known as the Central American Gyre developing around Central America sometime in the June 11-15th time frame. This broad area of low pressure can lead to persistent thunderstorm activity and tropical development.
This is how Cristobal (2020), Cindy (2017), Nate (2017) formed. So, it’s pretty common, especially this time of year. But, this does not guarantee a tropical system impacting the northern Gulf Coast.
Since northing has formed yet, there is no way of telling where it will go, or who it will impact if it does form. But, early indications are that heavy rain could be the main concern if it does organize and move into the Gulf of Mexico. With already saturated soils from recent heavy rain in South Mississippi, it will be something that needs to be closely monitored.
The next name on the list of tropical systems is Bill. Tropical Storm Ana formed in late May in the central Atlantic.
