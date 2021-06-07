Jackson County churches prepare for event to unify Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Mississippi (WLOX) - Moss Point residents are calling for a change after being in the limelight for back-to-back violence. Jackson County churches have joined forces as they planned a citywide event, ‘Unity in Our Community.

“Thirty churches are going to set up and do all kinds of things just to be a help to our community,” said Pastor Dean Smith. “There’s other agencies, organizations, and businesses that are involved. But the whole purpose is it falls under Proverbs 11, ‘the blessing of the upright exalted the city’ We love our city, and we just want to do something to be a blessing.”

With hopes to change the negative narrative of the River City, the churches plan to pack the Moss Point River Front on Saturday, June 12. Church leaders are calling on everyone to attend and help rebuild the city and its relationships. Leaders say the only way to do that is together.

“One thing you learn real quick when you move into this community is that people have given up on Moss Point,” said Pastor Jonathan Greer. “Everyone is trying to move out and you have this brokenness here but what’s coming through this event is to say God hasn’t given up on Moss Point.”

Church overseer Donald Tubbs said you can’t expect a shift or change working alone. “You can’t solve problems until you have standards,” said Tubbs. “When you begin to put together the right standards then you can come to the right equation and you begin to solve problems,” he said. “That’s what this is all about and we find out to do this we have to do it collectively.”

Pastor Smith looks forward to this event being a fresh start for Moss Point. Church committee member Rebukah McDougal believes the event will reach a broader audience, not just those in the four walls of the church.

“We think it’s going to attract more people because not only are we talking about bringing people together but we’re also attacking drug addictions,” said McDougal. “We’re attacking homeless people. We’re attacking most of where people are forgotten about because a lot of people because of their circumstances they’re not going to come inside the four walls,” she said. “But if we bring it to you and we bring you in and let you know there is help. There are resources because you deserve a chance to change. You deserve a chance to get it right and a lot of times we overlook those people.”

‘Unity in Our Community ’ will be Saturday, June 12 at Moss Point Riverfront, directly across from city hall from 12 p.m.- 5 p.m. There will be food, live music, games, a car show, and more. Everything is free.

