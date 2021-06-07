WLOX Careers
Hit or miss storms later today

By Taylor Graham
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
So far, our Monday morning has been warm and humid. Isolated showers may pop-up this morning. By the afternoon, we’ll have a chance for hit or miss showers and storms. Those that get caught under storms could see heavy downpours and frequent lightning. It’s going to be very warm and humid today with highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight will be warm and humid with lows in the mid 70s. A few showers may linger, but many of us will dry out. Hit and miss showers and storms are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s.

Rain chances will decrease by Thursday and Friday. It’s going to warm up with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

In the tropics, an area of low pressure may form in the Caribbean over the next five days. There is a chance it could become a tropical system. However, it is far too early to know how much it may develop or it’s possible track.

