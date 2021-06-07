Gulfport singer hosts ‘Blues in the Hood’ to promote harmony

GULFPORT, Mississippi (WLOX) - Crime and violence have impacted communities across Gulfport recently, inspiring one local musician to put his talents and his wisdom to good use.

If you’re near the corner of MLK Jr. Boulevard and Arkansas Avenue, you might be lucky enough to meet or better yet, hear Gulfport royalty.

“I’m the king of blues and wisdom,” Lee Magee said. “I can’t beat you playing guitar, but singing and wisdom, you can’t touch me.”

The 73-year-old Collins, MS native is better known by his stage name, Dr. G. L. John King. Other titles include “Dr. Love,” or “The Wizard,” but he said one thing is certain everyone knows who he is when he’s on the mic at his street corner.

Since last year in October, Magee has brought out a few speakers, tables, chairs and a tent to perform songs. His audience is mainly cars stopped at the stop sign and pedestrians passing by the intersection.

Nearly everyday on the corner of M.L. King Blvd and Arkansas Ave. in Gulfport, you will find the Starpower Apollo Open Mic — a group of neighbors who organized community karaoke to help unify the area. @WLOX pic.twitter.com/7CCURHUB5h — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) May 25, 2021

“This is the four corners. Everything comes by here,” Magee said. “It’s the only way out of here.”

The spot is on a Mississippi Blues Trail marker, highlighting some of the city’s most prominent starts, including Magee. What remains now is just concrete, dirt and patches of grass, but to singers that come by, it serves as a stage to express themselves however they want.

“I tell them to bring it on. Show me what you’re working with,” Magee said. “This is where you straighten it out. Any problem you have you can straighten it out right here. This is the only place where you can find peace. I’m talking about peace of mind.”

The concerts aren’t anything new to the community. Magee held similar events back in 2015 when he saw a need to unify the neighborhood. Now he sees a new need in his community, ending crime and violence.

“There’s a change to be made but we have to do it. It’s not going to change itself,” he said.

While his audience is still growing, he hopes the music he loves inspires his community to live in harmony.

“They are missing that piece of the puzzle. They are missing something and that’s each other,” he said. “They have big fine houses, they have big fine cars, plenty of money but they don’t have each other. They have to change that around and come together.”

As people adjust to being around others again, Magee hopes more people stop by his corner - to sing and to listen.

“Control your attitude or it what? Controls you,” he said.

