WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Election Results
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Gov supports ‘will of voters’ on issue of medical marijuana

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he wants legislators to put a medical marijuana program into state law after the state Supreme Court recently overturned one that voters approved.

The Republican governor tells WLOX-TV that he supports the will of the voters, and he thinks Mississippi will get a program.

Reeves says he wants one set quickly. He is not saying whether he will call legislators into special session.

A majority of justices ruled May 14 that a medical marijuana proposal was not properly on the November ballot because Mississippi’s initiative process is outdated and unworkable.

Reeves also says he wants to revive the initiative process.

Most Read

Part of Highway 90 in Biloxi is closed after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Monday morning.
Victim identified in Biloxi wreck on Hwy. 90
Infant and two adults dead after Biloxi shooting
Officials say a woman was shot and killed behind a convenience store in Moss Point late...
Woman shot, killed near convenience store in Moss Point
Monday Morning Tropics Update 6/7/21
Monitoring tropics for potential development later this week
The FBI is now offering a $2,500 reward for tips on the fires that were started inside multiple...
FBI offers $2,500 reward for information on Walmart fire suspects

Latest News

The Hobie 16 National Championship is happening this week in Ocean Springs, bringing sailors...
Sailors from across the country on the Coast to compete in sailboat championship
Very warm and humid today. Few storms possible.
Taylor's Tuesday GMM First Alert Forecast
The national human trafficking help line is 888-373-7888
Human trafficking operation helps five victims, leads to arrest in Hattiesburg
Natchez woman fights off attacker who tried to abduct her while she jogged
Natchez woman fights off attacker who tried to abduct her while she jogged
When domestic violence leads someone to leave their home, the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence...
Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence provides safe place for those experiencing domestic violence