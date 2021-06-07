G.I. Museum has emotional reopening after year-long shutdown

GAUTIER, Mississippi (WLOX) - One year after closing because of the pandemic, the G.I. Museum in Gautier is back in business. The special reopening was scheduled to coincide on a special day: the 77th anniversary of D-Day.

For the reopening, re-enactors helped guide visitors through the museum’s 19,275 artifacts. And owner Doug Mansfield, himself, took on the role of tour guide.

His passion for his mission is obvious. “We did this so that history’s not forgotten,” he said with tears in his eyes. “Oh, God. This is so emotional.”

It’s emotion driven by family history.

“I had seven uncles in World War II,” Mansfield said. “They were all in different theaters. But, one of my uncles, Billy Holly was with the 29th infantry division at Omaha Beach. At the end of the day, it was him and one other guy.”

The downtime, while mentally and financially difficult gave Mansfield and volunteers time to create a special D-Day exhibit with rare artifacts. Like a parachuting mannequin code-named Rupert, one of only 26 in the world, that was used to decoy the Germans away from actual drop zones. And a coat from Dr. William Newman, the first surgeon ashore on Omaha Beach, still decorated with the blood of U.S. soldiers he tried to help. Patrick Stringfellow and his family have been looking forward to the reopening.

“It’s an excellent museum,” he said. “I was really surprised when I came in here to see the excellent presentation that’s here. It’s awesome.”

His son, David, agreed.

“I just like to see how history works and the evolution of the military suits,” he said.

Army veteran Phil VonRobke has been to the museum many times and is glad to be back.

“I think it’s great,” said VonRobke. “I think the public should get out here and learn all they can about World War II. I think it’s kind of forgotten these days.”

Like Mansfield, this experience is also a personal trip back in time for Eldon Huner.

“I’m here because of my father,” said Huner. “My father was a veteran in World War II. He served with the 390th anti-aircraft artillery unit. I’ve got to remember my dad and all the veterans.”

The G.I. Museum is open the first and third Sunday each month. Admission is free, but donations are welcomed and needed.

