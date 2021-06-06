Wiggins man killed in fatal motorcycle wreck in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Wiggins man was killed in a fatal motorcycle wreck in Harrison County Saturday morning.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, they responded to the scene around 7:30 a.m. to a fatal wreck on Highway 49. The man was on his motorcycle traveling southbound, getting on the Highway 67 ramp when a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Montarro Collins of Magee, MS made contact.

The man was thrown from the motorcycle and received fatal injuries from the crash. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the man as 43-year-old Robert Kendall Seal of Wiggins. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

