WATCH: One on One with Gov. Tate Reeves

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Tate Reeves was in South Mississippi this week announcing new projects funded with money from the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act, better known as GOMESA. While here, he stopped by the WLOX Studio for an exclusive one-on-one interview.

Among the topics covered were the state of Mississippi’s medical marijuana program, the potential for a special session, and an update on vaccination efforts and Mississippi’s post-pandemic economic recovery.

Watch both parts of David Elliott’s full interview with Gov. Reeves below:

