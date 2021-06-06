WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Election Results
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

WATCH: One on One with Gov. Tate Reeves

Governor Tate Reeves joined us in the WLOX Studio to talk about medical marijuana, the...
Governor Tate Reeves joined us in the WLOX Studio to talk about medical marijuana, the potential for a special session, and the state's vaccination efforts and post-pandemic economic recovery.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 9:02 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Tate Reeves was in South Mississippi this week announcing new projects funded with money from the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act, better known as GOMESA. While here, he stopped by the WLOX Studio for an exclusive one-on-one interview.

Among the topics covered were the state of Mississippi’s medical marijuana program, the potential for a special session, and an update on vaccination efforts and Mississippi’s post-pandemic economic recovery.

Watch both parts of David Elliott’s full interview with Gov. Reeves below:

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Infant and two adults dead after Biloxi shooting
Family members are trying to put together the pieces after a 26-year-old Ocean Springs man was...
Sister demands justice after Ocean Springs man killed buying an ATV in Holmes Co.
The FBI is offering information on the suspects accused of starting fires in Biloxi and...
FBI offers $2,500 reward for information on Walmart fire suspects
Officials say a woman was shot and killed behind a convenience store in Moss Point late...
Woman shot, killed behind convenience store in Moss Point
A Wiggins man was killed in a fatal motorcycle wreck in Harrison County Saturday morning.
Wiggins man killed in fatal motorcycle wreck in Harrison County

Latest News

Part of Highway 90 in Biloxi is closed after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Monday morning.
Hwy. 90 in Biloxi back open after pedestrian hit by vehicle
One year after closing because of the pandemic, the G.I. Museum in Gautier is back in business.
G.I. Museum has emotional reopening after year-long shutdown
Thanks to volunteers and organizations, five local food pantries now have fresh coastal seafood...
Five Coast food pantries donated fresh seafood after fishing tournament
Art lovers were in their element Sunday at the inaugural Wall to Wall Public Art Festival in...
Wall to Wall Art Festival brings art community together in Bay St. Louis
Hit or miss showers and storms possible today.
Taylor's Monday GMM First Alert Forecast