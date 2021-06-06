WLOX Careers
Pascagoula falls in game 3 of state championship series

By Blake Brannon
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT
PEARL, Mississippi (WLOX) -Pascagoula and Saltillo met for the third and final time on the diamond Saturday for the 5A State baseball championships.

Panthers took game one and the Tigers took game two but despite a fast start and a roaring comeback from the Panthers, the Tigers were just too much for Pascagoula, as they took game three, 9-5.

With the win, Saltillo takes home its first state title since the 1970s.

Pascagoula head coach Richie Tillman said after the game his team has every reason in the world to be proud of themselves for their performance on 5A baseball’s biggest stage.

“I love this team, man. They competed,” said Tillman. “They were counted out in the first round. Nobody said we were going to make it past the first round. We’re five rounds deep. We’re playing for the state championship. One of two teams left to play in 5A. How cool is that? I’m so proud of them.”

The Panthers finish the year 22-18 and went 9-4 in the playoffs.

