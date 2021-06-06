WLOX Careers
Flash Flood Watch in effect on Sunday

By Taylor Graham
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: Jun. 6, 2021 at 8:42 AM CDT
We have a high chance of more showers and storms today! Because the ground is saturated in many spots, heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect for all of South Mississippi on Sunday. Some places will pick up 2-4″ of rain. Locally higher amounts are possible. Temperatures will stay steady in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Some showers and storms may linger tonight. It will be very warm and humid with lows in the mid 70s. The rain doesn’t look quite as widespread on Monday, but we still have a good chance for showers and storms. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Hit or miss showers and storms are possible on Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s.

Rain chances will decrease Wednesday through Friday. A few showers and storms can’t be ruled out. It will be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s.

