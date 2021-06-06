Downtown Long Beach business ‘rockin’ the recovery’

LONG BEACH, Mississippi (WLOX) - When it comes to the post-COVID world, downtown Long Beach is “rockin’ the recovery.”

Older businesses seem to be doing well, well enough that newer businesses have been encouraged to open up along Jeff Davis Avenue. And this weekend’s Jeepin the Coast, just made it a little sweeter.

“Anytime you’ve got an event that brings people in the community, you’ve got increased traffic and people are going to peel off and come into your place of business,” said Robert Bass, owner of Harbor View Café. “And it’s just a heck of an economic generator. Of course because you can tell we’re crowded around here today.”

Jeepin the Coast is a big deal, but Bass said Harbor View Cafe is doing great even without a planned event.

“Harbor View has been around for 25 years,” Bass said. “People know it. We’ve got people coming in from Louisiana, Alabama, north Mississippi just to be able to come and have a meal here.”

And Bass said he’s got the staff to handle it.

“We’ve been able to recover quite well, and the people that are here, they want to work and want to be here and they’re making good money while they’re here,” said Bass. “Let me tell you, this is a hard business any time of the year, under any kind of circumstances. We’ve been very, very blessed and we feel fortunate to be here and continue to be in business and succeeding like we are.”

Just down the street, Janice Conoway opened up Mockingbird Lane Gift Store just two weeks ago. As with any small business owner, it took a lot of courage to open this time of year, especially with COVID still lurking.

“I was worried about that,” she said. “Actually, I was scared to death. But, June is a bad month for retail period. Because everybody is vacationing. But, this is where you want to vacation. It just felt right. I know it would seem like a risky time for some people, but a risk is a risk.”

Jeepin the Coast continues tomorrow with a “See Ya Later Sunday” party at Coast Daiquiri in Long Beach.

