Back Bay Church women’s ministry conference works to connect with military spouses

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Many groups and organizations worked to reconnect after the pandemic. Back Bay Church in Ocean Springs came together Saturday to refuel its spark with military families, hosting its annual Women’s Ministry Conference after a year off.

“Our church, our ministry here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, we’re close to military installations,” said lead pastor Adam Bennett. “Keesler, Seabee, so we have a specific heart for military and this is particularly for military spouse.”

Lights were dim, while hearts sang out as military spouses connected on a spiritual level at Back Bay. For 16 years ministry leader, Megan Brown has worked to connect with women like herself.

Back Bay Mission Church in Ocean Springs hosts its annual Women’s Ministry Conference after a year off due to COVID. (wlox)

“Being a military spouse is really difficult,” said Brown. “We move every two to four years. We’re constantly having to reboot and restructure our lives. Really what the church should be doing is welcoming us in. Serving with us, plugging us in. Then send us back out for the glory of the Lord.”

Brown said she started a group a few years ago that quickly grew to be this annual women’s ministry conference.

“This event was born out of a small group, bible study, in my living room,” Brown said. “Six faithful women crowded around a coffee table quickly turned into 40, turned into a hundred.”

Brown’s husband is an active military member and is currently serving overseas and is why she connects on a personal level with other military spouses. Brown said her and her husband noticed how their spiritual lives grew once they got plugged into the church.

Back Bay Mission Church hosts its annual Women’s Ministry Conference, specifically connecting with military spouses. (wlox)

“Outsiders can’t come into the military community and really teach us how to do a lot,” Brown said. “We’ve learned how to maneuver and kind of raise to the challenge to some of the things we have to deal with.”

Lead pastor Bennett said a church is made up of all people and it should always work to connect and rebuild with them.

“Christ is not for one demographic,” said Bennett. “Christ is for all people and I hope that our church offers that. If that means we have a demographic of military, of people of color, of white people, I mean all,” he said. “We want Jesus to be in their lives and we want to be a church that promotes that.”

With all the moves, often causing a shift in military homes, Bennett said she wants Back Bay Church to be a light, especially in dark times.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.