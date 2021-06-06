403rd Wing welcomes familiar face as new commander

BILOXI, Mississippi (WLOX) - Early Saturday morning at a Keesler Air Force Base hangar, seats were full of servicemen as they witnessed the change of command ceremony.

“Look around,” Maj. Gen. John Healy said. “When’s the last time you saw this?”

Col. Jeffrey Van Dootingh relinquished his command over the 403rd after serving in the position since 2019.

“The out going commander does not get to choose his or her successor, but if I had a vote it would have been Stu,” Van Dootingh said.

Col. Stuart Rubio now holds the title, a new job in a familiar field. Rubio has more than 4,000 hours in the C-130E/H3/J and WC-130J supporting tactical airlift, airdrop, aeromedical evacuation and weather reconnaissance missions.

He also spent time as a group commander for the 403rd Wing, making him a prime candidate to lead the “Wing of Choice.” The unit includes the only weather reconnaissance mission in the Department of Defense and tactical airlift and airdrop, aeromedical evacuation and agile combat support.

Taking care of the wing’s unique personnel is the main focus Rubio wants to stress.

“Leadership at this level is just making sure that your airmen have the resources and the ability to do their jobs,” he said.

As Van Dootingh moves on to the 910th Airlift Wing, he hopes his successor treats each day much like preparing for a hurricane.

“I think if you just ready everyday, then whatever comes at you, you can take it,” he said.

With the 403rd and the Hurricane Hunters preparing for another active storm season, Rubio feels confident to lead and promote the work his wing continues to do.

“You realize how much we embody this paraphrased quote from the world famous philosopher and poet DJ Khaled, ‘All we do is win, win, win no matter what,’” Rubio said.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.