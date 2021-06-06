WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Election Results
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

403rd Wing welcomes familiar face as new commander

By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Mississippi (WLOX) - Early Saturday morning at a Keesler Air Force Base hangar, seats were full of servicemen as they witnessed the change of command ceremony.

“Look around,” Maj. Gen. John Healy said. “When’s the last time you saw this?”

Col. Jeffrey Van Dootingh relinquished his command over the 403rd after serving in the position since 2019.

“The out going commander does not get to choose his or her successor, but if I had a vote it would have been Stu,” Van Dootingh said.

Col. Stuart Rubio now holds the title, a new job in a familiar field. Rubio has more than 4,000 hours in the C-130E/H3/J and WC-130J supporting tactical airlift, airdrop, aeromedical evacuation and weather reconnaissance missions.

He also spent time as a group commander for the 403rd Wing, making him a prime candidate to lead the “Wing of Choice.” The unit includes the only weather reconnaissance mission in the Department of Defense and tactical airlift and airdrop, aeromedical evacuation and agile combat support.

Taking care of the wing’s unique personnel is the main focus Rubio wants to stress.

“Leadership at this level is just making sure that your airmen have the resources and the ability to do their jobs,” he said.

As Van Dootingh moves on to the 910th Airlift Wing, he hopes his successor treats each day much like preparing for a hurricane.

“I think if you just ready everyday, then whatever comes at you, you can take it,” he said.

With the 403rd and the Hurricane Hunters preparing for another active storm season, Rubio feels confident to lead and promote the work his wing continues to do.

“You realize how much we embody this paraphrased quote from the world famous philosopher and poet DJ Khaled, ‘All we do is win, win, win no matter what,’” Rubio said.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Infant and two adults dead after Biloxi shooting
Family members are trying to put together the pieces after a 26-year-old Ocean Springs man was...
Sister demands justice after Ocean Springs man killed buying an ATV in Holmes Co.
The FBI is offering information on the suspects accused of starting fires in Biloxi and...
FBI offers $2,500 reward for information on Walmart fire suspects
Officials say a woman was shot and killed behind a convenience store in Moss Point late...
Woman shot, killed behind convenience store in Moss Point
A Wiggins man was killed in a fatal motorcycle wreck in Harrison County Saturday morning.
Wiggins man killed in fatal motorcycle wreck in Harrison County

Latest News

Part of Highway 90 in Biloxi is closed after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Monday morning.
Hwy. 90 in Biloxi back open after pedestrian hit by vehicle
One year after closing because of the pandemic, the G.I. Museum in Gautier is back in business.
G.I. Museum has emotional reopening after year-long shutdown
Thanks to volunteers and organizations, five local food pantries now have fresh coastal seafood...
Five Coast food pantries donated fresh seafood after fishing tournament
Art lovers were in their element Sunday at the inaugural Wall to Wall Public Art Festival in...
Wall to Wall Art Festival brings art community together in Bay St. Louis
Hit or miss showers and storms possible today.
Taylor's Monday GMM First Alert Forecast