Rounds of showers and storms this weekend

By Taylor Graham
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday has started off rainy, and we have a good chance for more showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Heavy downpours are possible in some storms. Thanks to the rain, highs will struggle to get past 80.

More showers and storms are possible overnight tonight into Sunday. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s. On and off showers and storms are expected on Sunday, and there could be heavy rain. Highs will only be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Monday will feature more showers and storms with highs in the low to mid 80s. Over the next three days, 3-5″ of rain with locally higher amounts are possible.

Hit or miss showers and storms are expected on Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances will be lower through the rest of the week.

