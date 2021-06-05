Pass Christian mayoral candidates prepare for Election Day

BILOXI, Mississippi (WLOX) - Election day is this Tuesday, but, it’s never too late for more signs. Pass Christian mayoral candidates are making the best in the meantime in hopes they will win the right to help push the city forward.

For Peggy Johnson, Democratic candidate, it’s all about getting people to the polls.

“And let everybody’s voice be heard whatever they need and not just a select few,” Johnson said. “Everyone. I want everyone to vote and everyone to come out and have their voices heard.”

Johnson, who has a background in the education system as well as retail experience, said everything she would do as mayor would be inclusive.

“Right now, we still need a lot of repair after the hurricane,” she said. “Getting stuff fixed and, you know, bringing in local businesses that everyone can enjoy.”

Independent candidate Zenas Cappie said his experience as a police officer in Pass Christian and logistics manager at the Naval Construction Battalion Center will help him as mayor.

“I am all about accountability,” he said. “Serving as a police officer, that’s one of the priorities, accountability. And, if people trust me with their lives as a police officer, they should also trust me to take care of them as their mayor.”

Among his biggest concerns are derelict areas north of the tracks, solving flooding problems and creating an interest in investment and development.

“So that’s one of the things I’m trying to focus on because in order to make everything better instead of making it worse, I have to fix that problem.”

Republican candidate Jimmy Rafferty is leaning on his international tenure in the financial services industry as well as his long family connection to Pass Christian.

“I have the experience,” said Rafferty. “I was born and raised here in Pass Christian. A lot of family heritage here. I’m the third generation of public servants.”

And his goals start with downtown development of all kinds that will eventually expand the tax base.

“Pass Christian is one of the premiere residential places to live on the Coast,” said Rafferty. “So, we want to keep it that way. And, if we attract some nice housing, in downtown Pass Christian, then we can have people to walk into town, service our existing local businesses and then attract new local businesses into town.”

It’s up to voters Tuesday to decide which candidate will get the keys to city hall.

