Pascagoula baseball previews pivotal game three against Saltillo

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi (WLOX) - Pascagoula will face a winner-take-all game on Saturday morning against Saltillo after dropping Thursday’s game 4-0.

It was just the third game the Panthers lost all playoffs, putting their postseason record at 9-3. After just one hit in the loss, head coach Richie Tillman said he and his team are on to the next one.

“We don’t play two bad games in a row, and this was not our best game, but you have to give their pitcher credit. He did an excellent job,” he said. “He didn’t hit a lot of guys, didn’t walk guys, you have to give him a lot of credit. Tip your hat to them, we’ll come back on Saturday.”

