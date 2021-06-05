WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Election Results
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Jackson woman fatally shot, assault rifle used police say

A Jackson woman was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Jackson Police...
A Jackson woman was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Jackson Police Department.
By Jordon Gray
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson woman was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Jackson Police Department.

JPD says a Ford Escape drove by the 1100 block of Barbara Ann Drive, firing multiple rounds into a home while 23-year-old Jertia Evans was sitting outside.

According to police, the multiple rounds recovered were from a .223 assault rifle and one round from a .40 caliber weapon.

Investigators believe the shooting is in retaliation to an incident earlier in the week where a juvenile robbed an individual for $300 on Oak Forrest Drive.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Infant and two adults dead after Biloxi shooting
Family members are trying to put together the pieces after a 26-year-old Ocean Springs man was...
Sister demands justice after Ocean Springs man killed buying an ATV in Holmes Co.
The FBI is offering information on the suspects accused of starting fires in Biloxi and...
FBI offers $2,500 reward for information on Walmart fire suspects
Officials say a woman was shot and killed behind a convenience store in Moss Point late...
Woman shot, killed behind convenience store in Moss Point
A Wiggins man was killed in a fatal motorcycle wreck in Harrison County Saturday morning.
Wiggins man killed in fatal motorcycle wreck in Harrison County

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 332 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new...
332 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths reported in Mississippi over the weekend
Part of Highway 90 in Biloxi is closed after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Monday morning.
Hwy. 90 in Biloxi back open after pedestrian hit by vehicle
One year after closing because of the pandemic, the G.I. Museum in Gautier is back in business.
G.I. Museum has emotional reopening after year-long shutdown
Thanks to volunteers and organizations, five local food pantries now have fresh coastal seafood...
Five Coast food pantries donated fresh seafood after fishing tournament
Art lovers were in their element Sunday at the inaugural Wall to Wall Public Art Festival in...
Wall to Wall Art Festival brings art community together in Bay St. Louis