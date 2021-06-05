Humane Society of South Mississippi at capacity crisis with pets

GULFPORT, Mississippi (WLOX) - The Humane Society of South Mississippi is at crisis capacity with pets and they need everyone’s help in finding these babies a new home.

“We are absolutely over capacity,” said Katie King, HSSM development director. “In the wintertime, our numbers are around 200 to 300. And, right now, we have 570 pets in the building. So, we absolutely need some space.”

Springtime is baby time for cats and dogs, and most of the animals were strays. Some could be pets surrendered after pandemic restrictions have eased.

“We have seen an increase in abandoned pets just left at our shelter,” King said. “For whatever reasons, the families could not keep them any longer.”

That’s why the humane society is ready to help.

“We can offer you assistance with vaccines, spay and neuter surgeries, microchips, pet supplies, pet food, even as far as pet deposits,” she said.

And for those who are able to adopt, the shelter is offering a special $7 adoption fee for all pets on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

In addition, the Humane Society of South Mississippi has now adopted a surrender by appointment only policy.

“We are trying to do everything in our power to keep pets and families together rather than them having to be surrendered back to the shelter,” King added.

