WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Election Results
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Humane Society of South Mississippi at capacity crisis with pets

They are cute, but they are too many. The Humane Society of South Mississippi is having an...
They are cute, but they are too many. The Humane Society of South Mississippi is having an adoption program Saturday to help make more room for rescues.
By Mike Lacy
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Mississippi (WLOX) - The Humane Society of South Mississippi is at crisis capacity with pets and they need everyone’s help in finding these babies a new home.

“We are absolutely over capacity,” said Katie King, HSSM development director. “In the wintertime, our numbers are around 200 to 300. And, right now, we have 570 pets in the building. So, we absolutely need some space.”

Springtime is baby time for cats and dogs, and most of the animals were strays. Some could be pets surrendered after pandemic restrictions have eased.

“We have seen an increase in abandoned pets just left at our shelter,” King said. “For whatever reasons, the families could not keep them any longer.”

That’s why the humane society is ready to help.

“We can offer you assistance with vaccines, spay and neuter surgeries, microchips, pet supplies, pet food, even as far as pet deposits,” she said.

And for those who are able to adopt, the shelter is offering a special $7 adoption fee for all pets on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

In addition, the Humane Society of South Mississippi has now adopted a surrender by appointment only policy.

“We are trying to do everything in our power to keep pets and families together rather than them having to be surrendered back to the shelter,” King added.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Craig
Ocean Springs man found dead on Holmes County road
Authorities are searching for two suspects accused of intentionally starting fires in the...
Gulfport Police searching for suspects who ‘intentionally’ started fires in Walmart
Anthony Hunt (left) and JaMichael Jenkins are wanted in-connection with fatal shooting in Moss...
Two suspects wanted in-connection with fatal Moss Point shooting
A Gulfport hotel was evacuated due to containing carbon monoxide.
Gulfport hotel evacuated after carbon monoxide concerns
Former Hancock County School district students and parents are taking a stance on the ongoing...
Former Hancock County students, parents demand stop to alleged bullying

Latest News

Moss Point native Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns dethroned LeBron James and the LA Lakers in...
NBA star Devin Booker serves as a role model for Moss Point youth
Moss Point native Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns dethroned LeBron James and the LA Lakers in...
Devin Booker serves as role model for Moss Point youth
Three candidates are vying for the right to become the new mayor of Pass Christian.
Pass Christian mayoral candidates prepare for Election Day
We’re knee deep, or reel deep in the deep sea fishing tournament season here on the Mississippi...
Big fish, big prizes on tap in deep sea fishing tournament in Biloxi