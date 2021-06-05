Gulfport restaurant owner lands national cooking show

GULFPORT, Mississippi (WLOX) - Gulfport’s Rob Stinson is heating things up to the next level.

The Salute Italian restaurant owner has been cooking healthy meals on his Fit to Eat show on the Mississippi Public Broadcasting Network for 10 years and will now go national to the Create Network.

Stinson explained that the Create Network specifically focuses on local crafts and cooking.

“To find out that it’s going to air nationally was really exciting,” Stinson said.

Stinson said he focused on cooking local healthy food so that it caters to people in the state.

“The hidden is how much fresh seafood we have, how much great chicken product is grown right here in Mississippi that if they were to cook it differently, they could really be healthy in what they do,” he said.

The entrepreneur also works with a meal prep company called Eat Right Meal Prep. He said that the organization focuses on making healthy meals that people can eat throughout the week.

“At first, it was for people who worked out and wanted to lose weight. Then it blossomed into a need for people who were finding out from their doctors that they had to change the way that they’re eating, also for the elderly who might be widowed who are at home alone who can’t cook for themselves. There’s so many different avenues that helped it blossomed into what it is today,” Stinson said.

Stinson said he wouldn’t have gotten into healthy eating if he didn’t take a look in the mirror.

“I had some issues where I was gaining weight, I’m getting older, and I just needed to change my diet. Now, it all blossomed for the better,” he said.

Stinson said the first episode will air June 7 on the Create Network.

