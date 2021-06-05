WLOX Careers
Fire reported inside another Walmart Supercenter

Another fire was reported inside a Walmart Supercenter Friday night, this time in Biloxi.
Another fire was reported inside a Walmart Supercenter Friday night, this time in Biloxi.(WLOX)
By Akim Powell
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Another fire was reported inside a Walmart Supercenter Friday night, this time in Biloxi.

According to Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney, the fire erupted inside the Biloxi Walmart on Switzer Sr Drive. The fire chief says it was small and the fire was out before firefighters arrived.

This is the second fire reported started inside a Walmart on Friday. The first fire was started inside the Walmart Supercenter in Gulfport on Highway 49 around 3:30 p.m. Gulfport Fire Chief Michael Beyerstedt say someone set two small fires in the store using bedding taken off the shelves, however, employees quickly extinguished the fires.

As of now, authorities are unsure if the two incidents are related, but this story will be updated once more information is available.

