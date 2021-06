BILOXI, Mississippi (WLOX) - Popp’s Ferry Bridge is back open after a malfunction Friday morning caused it to close for about 90 minutes.

The bridge closed to traffic at 9:24 a.m. when the bridge was raised to let a boat pass. City officials say the bridge was not locking properly. It reopened at 11 a.m.

