Southern Miss ‘excited’ ahead of Oxford regional

By Michael Dugan
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
OXFORD, Mississippi (WLOX) - Southern Miss entered the Conference USA tournament with a real chance at hosting a regional of its own, before a pair of crushing losses to Louisiana Tech ended those hopes. But the past is the past, and the Golden Eagles aren’t hanging their heads at all entering a daunting regional this weekend.

“Obviously, we didn’t want to lose that way, but it is what it is. We have to move forward and we have to do it really quick and really pull together,” pitcher Hunter Stanley said. “Everyone’s excited, we’re not scared, we don’t care who we’re playing. Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Florida State, LSU, whoever. When we’re playing good ball, we can beat anyone. We know that.”

