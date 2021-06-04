Soria City hosts first neighborhood watch meeting to prevent gun violence

GULFPORT, Mississippi (WLOX) - Efforts continue in one Gulfport community to end senseless gun violence.

On Thursday, the first-ever neighborhood watch meeting was held in Soria City, bringing community members and police together once again to try and make the neighborhood safer.

Morning Star Baptist Church invited people inside, where residents had many ideas on ways to prevent crimes in the community they call home.

Pastor John Whitfield said it is time for residents to take responsibility for their community.

“We are not going to sit idly by and let people confine our seniors, especially, into their own homes, nor are we going to allow them to further threaten our children,” said the Morning Star Baptist pastor.

Whitfield’s words were the overarching theme of the evening. It’s a message that residents have been stressing since a wave of violence shook the community in recent weeks.

Residents were encouraged to get out and meet their neighbors and get to know their children, all in the hopes that it would help prevent the violent crimes the community has experienced.

“For the community to grow together or to be empowered together, they have to learn who each other is,” said resident Bruce Johnson.

Thursday’s meeting is just the beginning for this neighborhood watch group. Resident Dr. Virginia Adolph said the meeting, while productive, is simply the first building block to empowering the community through positivity.

“What do we celebrate in terms of what characteristics, what positives are there?” questioned Adolph. “How can we build on those positives to make a meaningful foundation in the community?”

Morning Star Baptist Church has plans to host another neighborhood watch meeting near the end of the month.

