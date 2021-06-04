WLOX Careers
Police: Third victim dies in Miami banquet hall shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MIAMI (AP) — Police in South Florida announced “Operation Summer Heat” to combat escalating gun violence.

Miami-Dade law enforcement agencies announced the campaign as a third person died from a gunshot wound suffered during a mass shooting outside a banquet hall on Memorial Day weekend.

Thirty-two-year-old Shankquia Peterson had spent days in a coma with a bullet in her head.

She was among the 23 people shot early Sunday morning during a rapper’s album release party.

Another Memorial Day weekend shooting left one person dead and six injured in Wynwood, and a South Beach shooting paralyzed one man and sent a local rapper to jail.

