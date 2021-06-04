WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Election Results
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Police: Second vehicle believed to be involved in fatal Gulfport motorcycle wreck

By Akim Powell
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities say they believe a second vehicle was involved in the fatal motorcycle wreck that killed two people in Gulfport over the weekend.

According to Gulfport Police, the second vehicle is described as a dark colored SUV with recent heavy front end damage. The vehicle appears to have dark colored rims.

They have determined the vehicle is a dark colored SUV with recent heavy front end damage. The...
They have determined the vehicle is a dark colored SUV with recent heavy front end damage. The vehicle appears to have dark colored rims.(Gulfport Police Department)

Additionally, Gulfport Police are still looking for the 2019-2021 Dodge Ram 1500 that struck the motorcycle killing 42-year Cassie Bowman and 43-year-old Jason Stone.

Cassie Bowman, pictured left, and Jason Stone, right, were killed after police say a truck...
Cassie Bowman, pictured left, and Jason Stone, right, were killed after police say a truck struck the motorcycle they were riding then drove off.(Gulfport Police Dept.)

Investigators say it appears the truck struck the motorcycle from behind then dragged it and the two victims northbound on Lorraine. When officers arrived, they found Bowman and Stone dead in the northbound lane of Lorraine Road. The motorcycle was located further north in the roadway.

Anyone who has information about accident that could help authorities is asked to contact Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Craig
Ocean Springs man found dead on Holmes County road
Authorities are searching for two suspects accused of intentionally starting fires in the...
Gulfport Police searching for suspects who ‘intentionally’ started fires in Walmart
Anthony Hunt (left) and JaMichael Jenkins are wanted in-connection with fatal shooting in Moss...
Two suspects wanted in-connection with fatal Moss Point shooting
A Gulfport hotel was evacuated due to containing carbon monoxide.
Gulfport hotel evacuated after carbon monoxide concerns
Former Hancock County School district students and parents are taking a stance on the ongoing...
Former Hancock County students, parents demand stop to alleged bullying

Latest News

Another fire was reported inside a Walmart Supercenter Friday night, this time in Biloxi.
Fire reported inside another Walmart Supercenter
They are cute, but they are too many. The Humane Society of South Mississippi is having an...
Humane Society of South Mississippi at capacity crisis with pets
Moss Point native Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns dethroned LeBron James and the LA Lakers in...
NBA star Devin Booker serves as a role model for Moss Point youth
Moss Point native Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns dethroned LeBron James and the LA Lakers in...
Devin Booker serves as role model for Moss Point youth
Three candidates are vying for the right to become the new mayor of Pass Christian.
Pass Christian mayoral candidates prepare for Election Day