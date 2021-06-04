Police: Second vehicle believed to be involved in fatal Gulfport motorcycle wreck

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities say they believe a second vehicle was involved in the fatal motorcycle wreck that killed two people in Gulfport over the weekend.

According to Gulfport Police, the second vehicle is described as a dark colored SUV with recent heavy front end damage. The vehicle appears to have dark colored rims.

They have determined the vehicle is a dark colored SUV with recent heavy front end damage. The vehicle appears to have dark colored rims. (Gulfport Police Department)

Additionally, Gulfport Police are still looking for the 2019-2021 Dodge Ram 1500 that struck the motorcycle killing 42-year Cassie Bowman and 43-year-old Jason Stone.

Cassie Bowman, pictured left, and Jason Stone, right, were killed after police say a truck struck the motorcycle they were riding then drove off. (Gulfport Police Dept.)

Investigators say it appears the truck struck the motorcycle from behind then dragged it and the two victims northbound on Lorraine. When officers arrived, they found Bowman and Stone dead in the northbound lane of Lorraine Road. The motorcycle was located further north in the roadway.

Anyone who has information about accident that could help authorities is asked to contact Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.