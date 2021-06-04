WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Election Results
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Missing 1-year-old and mother found safe, suspected captor remains on the run

Man on the run after allegedly killing ex’s boyfriend at Jackson apartment complex
Man on the run after allegedly killing ex’s boyfriend at Jackson apartment complex(JPD)
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 1-year-old boy and his mother who went missing Thursday are now safe, Jackson police say.

JPD says 1-year-old Amarion Malik Sims and his mother Tamora Sims were located in Holmes County.

Police say their suspected captor is believed to be the mother’s ex-boyfriend, Jocquize Williams, 22, who is still on the run, police say.

JPD says Williams is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting Thursday at the Edgewood Terrace Apartments.

Investigators believe Williams shot and killed the mom’s current boyfriend, Anthony Tyrone Lindsey, Jr, then fled the scene.

Williams left the crime scene in a white Dodge Challenger with Sims and her son inside of the vehicle, police say.

Wiliams’ Dodge Challenger, seen above, has the Mississippi tag HLB 6391.

If you see Williams or have any information on where he could be, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Craig
Ocean Springs man found dead on Holmes County road
Authorities are searching for two suspects accused of intentionally starting fires in the...
Gulfport Police searching for suspects who ‘intentionally’ started fires in Walmart
Anthony Hunt (left) and JaMichael Jenkins are wanted in-connection with fatal shooting in Moss...
Two suspects wanted in-connection with fatal Moss Point shooting
A Gulfport hotel was evacuated due to containing carbon monoxide.
Gulfport hotel evacuated after carbon monoxide concerns
Former Hancock County School district students and parents are taking a stance on the ongoing...
Former Hancock County students, parents demand stop to alleged bullying

Latest News

Another fire was reported inside a Walmart Supercenter Friday night, this time in Biloxi.
Fire reported inside another Walmart Supercenter
They are cute, but they are too many. The Humane Society of South Mississippi is having an...
Humane Society of South Mississippi at capacity crisis with pets
Moss Point native Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns dethroned LeBron James and the LA Lakers in...
NBA star Devin Booker serves as a role model for Moss Point youth
Moss Point native Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns dethroned LeBron James and the LA Lakers in...
Devin Booker serves as role model for Moss Point youth
Three candidates are vying for the right to become the new mayor of Pass Christian.
Pass Christian mayoral candidates prepare for Election Day