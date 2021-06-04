Man on the run after allegedly killing ex’s boyfriend at Jackson apartment complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One man has died after a shooting at a Jackson apartment complex on Thursday.

According to police, the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Edgewood Terrace Apartments.

The 24-year-old was fatally wounded at the complex following a fight with another man. He has been identified as Anthony Tyrone Lindsey, Jr.

The suspect, who left the scene in a white Dodge Challenger bearing Mississippi tag HLB 6391, has a woman and a toddler inside of the vehicle.

The victim was the boyfriend of the missing woman and the suspect is the ex-boyfriend of the missing woman. The suspect is a convicted felon according to MDOC.

An Amber Alert has since been issued for the missing 1-year-old, identified as Amarion Malik Sims. The child is described as a bi-racial male with brown eyes and brown curly hair.

The child’s mother is Tamora Sims.

