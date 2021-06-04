Friday’s Forecast

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80s with a light breeze from the southeast at about 5 to 10 miles per hour. Chance of rain in South Mississippi today is about 40% to 50%. So take your umbrella but some spots may stay dry. At times, today’s thunderstorms may become capable of torrential rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty wind. Flooding rainfall will be possible today, but unlikely for most locations. There will be some rain-free hours today too so just keep an eye on radar to plan your day around the rain. Unfortunately, Saturday and Sunday will be wet at times too. The heaviest rain is expected Sunday. Flooding rainfall will be possible this weekend, especially Sunday. More wet weather continues Monday & Tuesday. But Wednesday and Thursday should be drier. Meanwhile in the tropics, the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic are quiet with no new systems expected to form in the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center early this morning. Hurricane season will officially end in November.