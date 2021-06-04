Gulfport Police searching for suspects who ‘intentionally’ started fires in Walmart

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are searching for two suspects accused of intentionally starting fires in the Gulfport Walmart Supercenter Friday afternoon.

Gulfport Police responded to the supercenter around 3:30pm in reference to a fire. Through the investigation, it was determined that the fires were intentionally set.

According to Gulfport Fire Chief Michael Beyerstedt, someone set two small fires in the store using bedding taken off the shelves, however, employees quickly extinguished the fires.

Two people of interest have been developed, but no arrests have been made, according to Gulfport authorities.

Authorities are searching for two suspects accused of intentionally starting fires in the Gulfport Walmart Supercenter Friday afternoon. (Gulfport Police Department)

At this time, Walmart is now open again and will close at 11:00 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identities of the two suspects is encouraged to contact the Gulfport Police Department or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers.

