WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Election Results
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Ex-child actor Drake Bell accused of child endangerment

This June 3, 2021 photo provided by Cuyahoga County Sheriffs Office shows Jared Bell. Bell is...
This June 3, 2021 photo provided by Cuyahoga County Sheriffs Office shows Jared Bell. Bell is charged with attempted endangering children and a misdemeanor child pornography charge involving a 15-year-old girl, according to court records.(Cuyahoga County Sheriffs Office via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — One of the stars of the popular Nickelodeon children’s show “Drake & Josh” faces criminal charges regarding a girl he had met online and who attended his 2017 concert in Ohio when she was 15.

Jared “Drake” Bell, 34, pleaded not guilty on Thursday in a Cleveland courtroom to a felony charge of attempted endangering children and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

“All facts will be revealed in a courtroom,” Bell’s attorney Ian Friedman said Friday, declining to comment further.

Bell was charged by information, which typically indicates a plea agreement has been reached. He is scheduled to appear before a judge on June 23.

Tyler Sinclair, spokesperson for Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, said the girl filed a complaint with Canadian police in October 2018. Police there contacted Cleveland police, prompting an investigation.

The attempted endangering children charge relates to the concert, Sinclair said, where Bell “violated his duty of care” and created a risk of harm to the victim. He didn’t elaborate further.

Bell and the girl had “developed a relationship” online several years prior to the concert, Sinclair said. The disseminating harmful material charge concerns Bell having sent the girl “inappropriate social media messages,” Sinclair said.

Bell, also a singer, began acting as a child, but was catapulted to stardom as a teen with Nickelodeon’s “The Amanda Show” and later “Drake & Josh,” which debuted on the channel in January 2004. The final episode aired in September 2007. Bell and co-star Josh Peck also starred in two “Drake & Josh” movies.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Craig
Ocean Springs man found dead on Holmes County road
Authorities are searching for two suspects accused of intentionally starting fires in the...
Gulfport Police searching for suspects who ‘intentionally’ started fires in Walmart
Anthony Hunt (left) and JaMichael Jenkins are wanted in-connection with fatal shooting in Moss...
Two suspects wanted in-connection with fatal Moss Point shooting
A Gulfport hotel was evacuated due to containing carbon monoxide.
Gulfport hotel evacuated after carbon monoxide concerns
Former Hancock County School district students and parents are taking a stance on the ongoing...
Former Hancock County students, parents demand stop to alleged bullying

Latest News

Another fire was reported inside a Walmart Supercenter Friday night, this time in Biloxi.
Fire reported inside another Walmart Supercenter
The airline says the unruly passenger was on Flight 386 when he made the attempt on the locked...
LA-to-Nashville flight passengers detain man who tried to breach cockpit
Flight diverted, passenger arrested
They are cute, but they are too many. The Humane Society of South Mississippi is having an...
Humane Society of South Mississippi at capacity crisis with pets
Moss Point native Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns dethroned LeBron James and the LA Lakers in...
NBA star Devin Booker serves as a role model for Moss Point youth