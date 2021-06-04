WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Election Results
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Could the next step for medical marijuana in Miss. be lawmakers crafting their own program?

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some members of the legislature are not waiting for a potential special session call from the Governor to start looking at how to revive a medical marijuana program.

The Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee’s hearing questions may provide some insight into what parts of the medical marijuana program could get a rewrite. A repeated topic was whether municipalities should be able to opt out.

“Would it make sense for us to treat medical marijuana as a local option where someone could have a referendum to vote whether they would want their citizens to utilize medical marijuana?” asked Sen. Barbara Blackmon.

Another potential change some lawmakers seemed to be interested in from 65 is the amount of marijuana and THC content allowed per person.

“Personally five ounces in a month seems like a lot of marijuana,” commented Sen. Kevin Blackwell.

The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association admits there are some changes in logistics they believe could be made.

“Putting everything under the umbrella of the health department was a short sighted mistake,” added Ken Newburger, Mississippi Medical Marijuana Executive Director. “The purpose of that was to make sure that everything had one decision maker so that way it didn’t get gummed up in bureaucracy. But I think that the flip side of that is that we were asking your health department to do things that were very very far out of their expertise.”

Newburger added that he believes the fees to become licensed could probably sustain the program and any excess fees or taxes may could be directed to the general fund.

So, what if lawmakers are called back for a special session and pass a medical marijuana program? How fast could it get up and running?

They asked State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs for his opinion since the State Board of Health had been in the process of getting rules and regulations in place prior to the court ruling.

“The quickest that I think that could happen from a free-market perspective and other people may disagree but starting over and I think some people would kind of pulled back would be 6 to 9 months,” added Dobbs.

To watch the hearing in its entirety, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Craig
Ocean Springs man found dead on Holmes County road
A Gulfport hotel was evacuated due to containing carbon monoxide.
Gulfport hotel evacuated after carbon monoxide concerns
Anthony Hunt (left) and JaMichael Jenkins are wanted in-connection with fatal shooting in Moss...
Two suspects wanted in-connection with fatal Moss Point shooting
Former Hancock County School district students and parents are taking a stance on the ongoing...
Former Hancock County students, parents demand stop to alleged bullying
Crews were busy on Wednesday setting up for the South Mississippi Summer Fair at the Coast...
South Mississippi Summer Fair back in Biloxi for 10 days of fun

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 192 new cases of COVID-19 and two new...
141 new COVID-19 cases, one new death reported in Mississippi on Friday
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 141 new cases reported Fri.
Morning Star Baptist Church invited people inside for the first-ever neighborhood watch meeting...
Soria City hosts first neighborhood watch meeting to prevent gun violence
A less rainy start to the day than yesterday. But, more downpours may arrive just in time for...
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast
On Thursday, the first-ever neighborhood watch meeting was held in Soria City, bringing...
Soria City hosts first neighborhood watch meeting to prevent gun violence