WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Election Results
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Big fish, big prizes on tap in deep sea fishing tournament in Biloxi

By Bill Snyder
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re knee deep, or reel deep in the deep sea fishing tournament season here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. This weekend the Kingmaster event is in Biloxi.

The parking lot at the Point Cadet Marina is full, and trucks and cars are here from all over looking king mackerel. Unlike last year, when COVID-19 restrictions put a damper on how many folks could come out and watch as anglers bring in game fish, this year the main factor could be weather.

This weekend, and during the entire summer.

“Let us at least get until August so we can get some of these tournaments out of the way so everybody can make some money and people will come and fish,” said Danny Pitalo, owner of Goernflo’s Tackle & Marina Store.

Next week, the Gulf Coast Billfish Classic will also be held at Point Cadet, and those big giant fishing yachts will be here.

“You know, bring some tourism back to the Coast. You know, Memorial Day has been good for everybody, I think,” Pitalo added.

Weigh-ins for this weekend’s Kingmaster Tournament are Friday from 5pm-8pm and Saturday from 3pm-6pm.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Craig
Ocean Springs man found dead on Holmes County road
Authorities are searching for two suspects accused of intentionally starting fires in the...
Gulfport Police searching for suspects who ‘intentionally’ started fires in Walmart
Anthony Hunt (left) and JaMichael Jenkins are wanted in-connection with fatal shooting in Moss...
Two suspects wanted in-connection with fatal Moss Point shooting
A Gulfport hotel was evacuated due to containing carbon monoxide.
Gulfport hotel evacuated after carbon monoxide concerns
Former Hancock County School district students and parents are taking a stance on the ongoing...
Former Hancock County students, parents demand stop to alleged bullying

Latest News

They are cute, but they are too many. The Humane Society of South Mississippi is having an...
Humane Society of South Mississippi at capacity crisis with pets
Moss Point native Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns dethroned LeBron James and the LA Lakers in...
NBA star Devin Booker serves as a role model for Moss Point youth
Moss Point native Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns dethroned LeBron James and the LA Lakers in...
Devin Booker serves as role model for Moss Point youth
Three candidates are vying for the right to become the new mayor of Pass Christian.
Pass Christian mayoral candidates prepare for Election Day