Big fish, big prizes on tap in deep sea fishing tournament in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re knee deep, or reel deep in the deep sea fishing tournament season here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. This weekend the Kingmaster event is in Biloxi.

The parking lot at the Point Cadet Marina is full, and trucks and cars are here from all over looking king mackerel. Unlike last year, when COVID-19 restrictions put a damper on how many folks could come out and watch as anglers bring in game fish, this year the main factor could be weather.

This weekend, and during the entire summer.

“Let us at least get until August so we can get some of these tournaments out of the way so everybody can make some money and people will come and fish,” said Danny Pitalo, owner of Goernflo’s Tackle & Marina Store.

Next week, the Gulf Coast Billfish Classic will also be held at Point Cadet, and those big giant fishing yachts will be here.

“You know, bring some tourism back to the Coast. You know, Memorial Day has been good for everybody, I think,” Pitalo added.

Weigh-ins for this weekend’s Kingmaster Tournament are Friday from 5pm-8pm and Saturday from 3pm-6pm.

