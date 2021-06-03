WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Election Results
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Walmart aims to empower workers with free smartphones, new app

Walmart says it plans to offer more than 740,000 store workers a new Samsung smartphone for...
Walmart says it plans to offer more than 740,000 store workers a new Samsung smartphone for free by year-end.(Source: Walmart)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

New York (AP) — Walmart is unveiling an app for its store workers’ phones that allows them to do a variety of tasks from digitally clocking into work to helping locate merchandise and answering customers’ questions.

It also has a push-to-talk feature to directly communicate with colleagues.

As part of the launch, the nation’s largest private employer says it plans to offer more than 740,000 store workers a new Samsung smartphone for free by year-end.

That’s nearly 50% of its U.S. workforce, according to Drew Holler, senior vice president of people operations.

The moves come as Walmart and others are trying to free up store workers from menial tasks to better serve customers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassie Bowman, pictured left, and Jason Stone, right, were killed after police say a truck...
Police: Truck dragged motorcycle and 2 victims before leaving the scene
Kyle Craig
Ocean Springs man found dead on Holmes County road
Crime scene tape
Police investigating unknown substance sent to Bay St. Louis business
A portion of I-10 is back open after both east- and westbound lanes were closed early Wednesday...
UPDATE: I-10 back open after power line fire in Harrison County
Multiple wrecks causing traffic delays on I-10 in Harrison County

Latest News

An afternoon date probably saved the lives of Gene Torrence and his wife on Thursday. While...
Elderly couple ‘lucky to be alive’ after fire destroys home in Diamondhead
Your preparations for hurricane season should include mapping out an evacuation plan. Joining...
MDOT: Know your hurricane evacuation routes
Pass Christian Mayor Chipper McDermott is in his final weeks on the job. He became mayor in the...
Outgoing Pass Christian mayor reflects on 15 years in office
Large amounts of carbon monoxide can overcome you in minutes and without warning. Gulfport Fire...
Gulfport Fire Chief Mike Beyerstedt on the dangers of carbon monoxide
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden take a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, Del.,...
Bidens mark first lady’s birthday with leisurely bike ride