Wetter pattern settling in over South Mississippi

Today has been hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. It is feeling more and more like summer. Keep your umbrella handy over the next several days.

Tonight will be muggy and warm with lows in the 70s. We could see patchy fog again in the overnight and early morning hours. Friday will be another day of hit and miss showers and storms. We will see a mix of sun, clouds, showers and storms. The cloud cover and rain will keep our high temperatures in the 80s over the next several days.

While the high temperatures over the next few days will be in the mid 80s, but it will feel like it is in the upper 80s to low 90s with the humidity, especially when we see the sunshine.