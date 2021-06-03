‘That could’ve been us’: Siblings narrowly escape from burning car in Vancleave

VANCLEAVE, Mississippi (WLOX) - Two teens are grateful to be alive after barely escaping from a vehicle this week when it caught fire in Vancleave.

Elizbeth Travis, 19, and her 13-year-old brother Jeremiah Travis, were driving when something frightening happened: the gas pedal stopped working. Moments later, the car burst into flames just minutes after the siblings escaped.

“I hope no one has to go through that,” said Elizabeth. “Jesus was with us and I’m very thankful for that.”

As the car continued to burn, Elizabeth recalled the moment she knew something was wrong.

“The gas stopped working so I stomped on it. It rolled into here,” said Elizabeth, pointing at the parking lot just off Ballpark Road where the car came to a stop which is fortunately right next to a fire station. ““I put it in park and the flames started coming.”

The older teen’s thoughts immediately shifted to her little brother who was asleep in the backseat.

“Our life was in my hands. I had to save (Jeremiah). I wasn’t even worried about my life, but I had to save him,” she said.

Elizabeth remained calm, quickly jumping into action to get the back door open and pull her brother from the backseat.

“I was shocked. All I remember was her waking me up saying the car was on fire, smoking, so I ran out because she opened the door trying to get me out,” said Jeremiah. “I was shocked over the life and death situation.”

Video taken by the teens show how intense the fire was and how quickly it spread. Pieces of the car still linger in the parking lot where the car sat burning, including an air bag that exploded from the flames.

Jeremiah is just thankful he and his sister managed to escape before the fire started.

“That could have been us in the car. That could have been us,” said Jeremiah. “All the stuff ruined. That could have been us inside of that car.”

Neither teen were injured. It’s still unclear how the fire started.

