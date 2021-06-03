WLOX Careers
St. Martin summer shootout concludes after two days of action

By Michael Dugan
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. MARTIN, Mississippi (WLOX) - Nearly a dozen teams from Picayune all the way to Mobile hit the hardwood at the St. Martin summer shootout for game action this week, right before summer workouts and team activities heat up.

In the summer of 2020, teams were fortunate to even have the ability to practice at all. Fast forward 12 months later, and there were fans in the stands, concessions open, and different teams playing against each other.

While getting better is a priority, coaches and players couldn’t help but be thankful for a more familiar start to the summer.

“At this time last year, we were just starting practicing. But only in our own gym with our own guys, 95 percent of people had masks on, it was a different feel,” St. Martin head coach Charlie Pavlus said. “No matter if we win, lose or draw this summer, getting back in the gym and some normality, it’s great to have the kids come out and be able to participate.”

