South Mississippi Summer Fair back in Biloxi for 10 days of fun

Rides, food, games, shows, animals and more are at the Coliseum from June 3-13, 2021.
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BILOXI, Mississippi (WLOX) - The South Mississippi Summer Fair is back again this year with plenty of rides, food, games and other fun attractions for people of all ages.

After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the fair officially opens its gates Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

Workers were busy Wednesday setting up the rides and midway games, preparing for large crowds over the next 10 days. The South Mississippi Summer Fair will run from June 3-13.

SUMMER FAIR!!!! Opening THIS Thursday!!! Pay one price armbands, EVERYDAY!!!! Come out and enjoy Summer Fair 2021!!!

Posted by MS Coast Coliseum and Convention Center on Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Unlimited ride armbands are $25 on weekdays, with the price set at $30 on Friday, Saturday and Sundays. The price of the armbands also includes the cost of admission. For those not riding the rides, an admission fee of $5 will be charged to everyone ages 12 and older.

The fair is open from 5-10 p.m. on weekdays; from 5pm-11pm on Fridays; from 1pm-10pm on Saturdays; and, from 1pm-9pm on Sundays.

In addition to rides, food, and midway games, the fair will also feature a variety of acts and attractions to entertain people of all ages.

South Mississippi 2021 Summer Fair dates and prices
South Mississippi 2021 Summer Fair dates and prices(Mississippi Coast Coliseum)

“We have one of the nicest petting zoos I have ever seen anywhere at any fair that appears here every year,” said Mississippi Coast Coliseum Executive Director Matt McDonnell. “We have other attractions. We have a great illusionist show, live local bands every night, lots of fair food. If you’re into fair food, this is where you want to be. And, of course, we have fair games.”

In addition to an exotic petting zoo, the fair will also feature shows including the Porkchop Review, Extreme Illusions and Escapes, and the high-wire thrill act Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean.

South Mississippi Summer Fair 2021 Show Schedule
South Mississippi Summer Fair 2021 Show Schedule(Mississippi Coast Coliseum)

Several local bands are also set to take the stage, entertaining fairgoers with a variety of rock, country, jazz and more.

To see a full list of the bands that are performing, as well as when they will play, click here..

For more information on the South Mississippi Summer Fair, please contact the Coast Coliseum or visit their website by clicking here.

