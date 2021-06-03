WLOX Careers
Resurrection hoping for bounce-back win in game two of state championship

By Michael Dugan
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PEARL, Mississippi (WLOX) - Resurrection was in a game one nail-biter until the end on Tuesday, when Tupelo Christian tacked on a pair of runs in the sixth inning to put the game out of reach.

Outside of those two runs and three more in the first, the Eagles played clean baseball - including a run in the third and fourth innings to make it 3-2. But the runs given up late proved to be just too much to top - handing Resurrection a loss, but not steering away any confidence in bouncing back.

“Coming into the sixth, the bottom of the sixth, they scored a couple and we couldn’t overcome it,” head coach Johnny Olsen said. “We’ll be fine. Our guys will respond to it and they’ll be fine.”

Thursday’s game two begins at 1 pm and can be seen on WLOX Bounce.

