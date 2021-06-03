Patients plead for medical marijuana: ‘I don’t want to get stoned. I want medicine that’s safe...’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As more voices join the chorus of people protesting the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Initiative 65, it’s the potential patients who say they are impacted the most.

“Cancer doesn’t fight fair,” said Jim Bright. “And I’m angry at the people who took it upon themselves to overturn this.”

Medical marijuana isn’t a hypothetical conversation for Jim Bright.

“In January 2020, my wife was diagnosed with lung cancer and died December 14,” said Bright as he fought back tears.

He saw some life return to her in the two months that they chose to seek out medical marijuana. Bright ran it by his attorney first, knowing it wasn’t legal.

“I asked him for my own knowledge, but I’d already decided what I was going to do,” he said. “It was a calculated risk, maybe. But as I said, when you’re faced with little options... I spent 41 years with this woman. When you watch her wither on the vine and die... you’ll do anything you can.”

WEB EXTRA: To hear more of Jim Bright and his wife Barbara’s story, watch the video below.

It’s stories like those that Cody Walker wants to make sure elected officials hear loud and clear.

“I was noticing that there was a lot of advocacy supporting the voters,” explained Walker, who’s now organized Patients for Medical Marijuana. “One thing I noticed, there was a lack of was people that were out there advocating for the patients.”

Tim Floyd battled cancer last year. He’s in remission now, but felt like his hope was stripped away when the court ruled.

“It was heart dropping,” Floyd said. “Like, your stomach just falls out. To get right up to when it’s supposed to be implemented and say, ‘We’re not going to do that.’ It’s unconscionable to me.”

Bethany Hill left the state for seven years to seek out the treatment. She returned when CBD was made legally available, but says it’s not the same quality of life she experienced with medical marijuana. Now she’s pleading with the Governor to call lawmakers back to Jackson for a special session.

“I don’t want to get stoned,” Hill noted. “I want medicine that’s safe and has never hurt anyone, and I can have it if he just changes his mind. So can everyone else.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.