Pascagoula fires on all cylinders in game one win

By Michael Dugan
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PEARL, Mississippi (WLOX) - Pascagoula could not have asked for a better start to the state championship, winning game one by run rule, taking the Panthers halfway to eternal glory. But in the words of the late Kobe Bryant, when his Lakers were halfway through winning the 2009 NBA Finals: job’s not finished.

Houston Johnson recorded three hits, including a triple, Keilon Parnell added a triple of his own, and Sean Smith drove in three runs. Even after a rain delay, Brayden Scott threw a complete-game, surrendering just one run and fanning five batters. A performance that more than pleased head coach Richie Tillman - but he emphasized now is not the time to get complacent.

“I’m feeling really good, but we have a long way to go,” he said. “Our man Brayden threw great on the mound, we took advantage of some of their mistakes. I think they had a little nerves, they’ll play much better on Thursday. We have to be ready to go on Thursday. We have to stay focused and play Panther baseball. Play baseball the right way, and good things happen.”

First pitch is scheduled for 7 pm on Thursday. The game can be viewed live in WLOX Bounce.

St. Martin and D'Iberville square off on day two of the St. Martin summer shootout
Cole Tingle winds up to throw a pitch against Tupelo Christian in game one of the MHSAA 1A...
