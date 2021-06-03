WLOX Careers
National Forests in Mississippi officials speak out on illegal dump waste

Recent dumping on the Bienville Ranger District.
Recent dumping on the Bienville Ranger District.(National Forests in Mississippi Supervisor's Office)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - National Forests in Mississippi Officials are reminding the public that it is illegal to dump waste on national forest lands.

The reminder stems from a recent discovery on multiple garbage dumps on the Bienville Ranger District.

Garbage dumps continue to be a problem on all the national forests.

“Encountering other people’s trash on the forest detracts from everyone’s nature experience and can deteriorate recreation experiences and wildlife habitat quality,” said Bienville district ranger Chris Locke.

“In order to manage our public lands well, we need everyone’s assistance in keeping our forests clean and healthy.”

Dumping garbage on the national forest is a federal crime and offenders can be ticketed and fined up to $5,000 and/or 6 months in jail (36 CFR 261.11e). Taxpayers are forced to cover the costs of clean up, in the meantime

