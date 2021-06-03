WLOX Careers
Mississippi shrimp season to open June 10

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources announced the opening date of the 2021-2022 shrimp season.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources set the opening date of the 2021-2022 shrimp season.

The official shrimp season begins at 6 a.m. on Thursday, June, 10, 2021 in state territorial waters. All regulations of the MDMR will be in full force and effect, and all boats engaged in catching or transporting shrimp from Mississippi waters must be licensed or permitted by the MDMR before beginning operations.

Recreational and commercial shrimp season north of the Intracoastal Waterway will close at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022.

In areas south of the Intracoastal Waterway and west of the Gulfport Ship Channel, shrimp season will close at 12:01 a.m. on May 1, 2022. Licensed live-bait shrimping is open year-round in designated areas.

Staff will continue to sample prior to the opening date. The shrimp season opening date may be postponed if sampling indicates movement of large numbers of juvenile brown shrimp into this area.

Additionally, Marine Patrol officers will be available to perform dockside courtesy inspections of Turtle Excluder Devices upon request of shrimpers. Shrimpers requesting courtesy inspections should contact Marine Patrol at 228-523-4134.

For specific information, call the Mississippi Shrimp Information Hotline at 866-938-7295 or the MDMR at 228-374-5000.

