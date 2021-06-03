WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Election Results
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Man blames GPS after driving onto golf course

By WHDH Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 3:19 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Mass. (WHDH) - A driver who found himself stuck on a Massachusetts golf course is blaming his GPS for the wild ride.

Police say the driver was using the Waze app early Wednesday morning, which he says instructed him to drive up an access road behind a light rail stop and into a fenced off-maintenance facility at the Brae Burn Country Club in Newton, Massachusetts.

He ended up on the golf course near the sixth hole and got stuck down a slope. A worker at the course found the SUV around 5 a.m. and called police for help.

The driver told officers he was dropping off some friends in the area around 2 a.m., got lost on the way home and ended up in the wrong place after taking a wide turn.

A tow truck was called to help lift the SUV off the slope, and the driver was escorted off the course.

“Fortunately, there was no damage to the golf course, no damage to the vehicle, and more importantly, the operator of the vehicle was not injured,” Police Lt. Bruce Apotheker said.

Police say this is a great example for why people should not rely solely on their GPS.

“We tell people: ‘Always use your eyes, your common sense. Don’t rely upon an app on a phone to tell you where to go.’ We’ve all heard stories where an app will take you down a one-way street or lead you down a dirt road that goes nowhere,” Apotheker said.

Police say the driver was not impaired and is not facing any charges.

Copyright 2021 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassie Bowman, pictured left, and Jason Stone, right, were killed after police say a truck...
Police: Truck dragged motorcycle and 2 victims before leaving the scene
Kyle Craig
Ocean Springs man found dead on Holmes County road
Crime scene tape
Police investigating unknown substance sent to Bay St. Louis business
A portion of I-10 is back open after both east- and westbound lanes were closed early Wednesday...
UPDATE: I-10 back open after power line fire in Harrison County
Multiple wrecks causing traffic delays on I-10 in Harrison County

Latest News

An afternoon date probably saved the lives of Gene Torrence and his wife on Thursday. While...
Elderly couple ‘lucky to be alive’ after fire destroys home in Diamondhead
Your preparations for hurricane season should include mapping out an evacuation plan. Joining...
MDOT: Know your hurricane evacuation routes
Pass Christian Mayor Chipper McDermott is in his final weeks on the job. He became mayor in the...
Outgoing Pass Christian mayor reflects on 15 years in office
Large amounts of carbon monoxide can overcome you in minutes and without warning. Gulfport Fire...
Gulfport Fire Chief Mike Beyerstedt on the dangers of carbon monoxide
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden take a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, Del.,...
Bidens mark first lady’s birthday with leisurely bike ride