Hancock County receives $2.72 million from GOMESA funds

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents and city officials made thunderclaps as Gov. Tate Reeves announced that Hancock County is getting a $2.72 million project from GOMSEA.

The money will be used for The Atlantic Street Area Sewer System Improvements. Officials said it also includes an installation of a grinder pump and a low-pressure sanitary sewer collection system in the Atlantic Street area.

Reeves said this will help with costal protection, hurricane protection, conservation restoration and infrastructure directly affected by coastal wetland losses.

“This will benefit all the residents of Hancock County,” said Reeves. “One of the things we really try to focus on with GOMESA funds is improving water quality in the Gulf of Mexico.”

Reeves explained that it’s best to invest in sewage projects now to avoid issues in the future.

“With these water and sewer projects people don’t think about how many millions and millions of dollars that we’ve invested underneath the ground until something goes wrong,” said Reeves. “We’ve seen this in other parts of the state and that’s why it’s important to make these critical investments.”

It’s better to use GOMESA funds to avoid higher taxes for Hancock County, according to the governor,

“If these GOMESA funds were not available then we would have to utilize taxpayer money from here in Hancock County,” said Reeves. “Whereas now this frees up their money here where they can invest in other projects throughout the county and the coast.”

Reeves said the GOMESA funds leases out in the Gulf of Mexico. We’re also told it will be 12-15 months until the project is ready to bid.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

