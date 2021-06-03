WLOX Careers
Gulfport hotel evacuated after carbon monoxide concerns

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - A Gulfport hotel was evacuated and five people were taken to the hospital after officials detected carbon monoxide in the building.

According to the Harrison County Fire Services, the Comfort Inn and Suites in Gulfport contained carbon monoxide. Officials say five people were experiencing symptoms of dizziness and weakness, but they were taken to Singing River Hospital.

CenterPoint Energy is currently on the scene trying to locate the cause of the carbon monoxide.

